See below for some real polling analysis from Nate, but this Gallup poll, which is being cited by Andrew and others on the web, is so ridiculously worded that people should ignore it completely (after reading this post, of course). The question is as follows:

Which approach should government focus on to fix the economy?

Here are the two possible answers:

1. Take steps to distribute wealth more evenly among Americans. 2. Take steps to improve overall economic conditions and the job situation.

In other words, should the government fix the economy by:

1. Distributing wealth more evenly 2. Fixing the economy

The results were, not surprisingly, 84%-13%, with option #2 coming out ahead.