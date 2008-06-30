Mike Allen says Mitt's currently sitting atop of McCain's veep list--not least because he can raise a ton of cash.

Update: Noam wonders whether McCain could do much with the $60 million Romney can raise for him because he'd have to spend it all in about a month. But Noam's assuming that McCain would stay in the public finance system because opting out would be a PR debacle; I'm assuming that if he picked Romney he'd opt out and give a sort of more in sorrow than in anger speech about how he was forced to do it because Obama's move left him with no choice, and the PR fallout wouldn't be that bad.

--Jason Zengerle