



Ex-Governor Jim Gilmore's new slogan for his Senate candidacy in Virginia, not a major oil-producing state:

Drill here. Drill now. Pay less.

Well, the slogan does have the virtue of economy. It also seems to be cribbed direct from Newt Gingrich. When a reporter asked Gilmore if he would be willing to apply "drill here, drill now" to his own yard in Virginia's Henrico County, he said yes.

This always-handy "Is There Oil In Your Backyard?" website seems to indicate drilling behind Gilmore's house wouldn't do anybody much good, but never accuse this man of NIMBYism!