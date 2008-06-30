Two years ago, Casino Royale revivified a Bond franchise that had been moribund for (depending on one's level of generosity) anywhere from 20-plus years to almost 40. (My review is here.) The question ever since has been whether Bond's custodians have really learned their lessons regarding the errors and excesses that had befallen the franchise (the gizmos, the gigoloism, the weak stabs at comedy) or whether, like On Her Majesty's Secret Service nearly four decades earlier, Casino Royale might be merely a one-off effort to return Bond to sparer roots.

This trailer for the Daniel Craig's upcoming sophomore outing as Bond, the ill-named Quantum of Solace, is out today, and I'd say there's reason for cautious optimism.

--Christopher Orr

