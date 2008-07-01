People are rushing to denounce Wesley Clark for asking whether McCain's POW experience taught him what he needs to know as Commander-in-Chief.

That's fine from a political standpoint, but as a voter, I think this should actually be a legitimate line of inquiry. McCain's POW experience is clearly central to his worldview. We should be asking what lessons he draws from that experience, and whether they're appropriate to managing the current situation our country faces.

It is possible to learn the wrong lessons from one's personal experience in war. Here's an example: My father was also shot down over Vietnam. Based on that experience, he insisted on never, ever locking the door on any moving vehicle for the rest of his life, in case he needed to climb out.

This wasn't particularly rational behavior. In fact, it was positively irrational. But his experience in Vietnam was so vivid that he applied it categorically to all seemingly similar situations.