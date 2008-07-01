Regarding Jon Cohn's and Noam's discussion about Romney as VP: Not to beat a dead horse, but I still think it's dangerous for McCain to underestimate the Mormonism issue. Romney may have been able to win over some social-conservative leaders, but back during in the primary, some of those leaders kept telling me how their flocks--deep down on a visceral, can't help themselves level--find Mormonism creepy. (As, frankly, do my own Southern, Christian kin.) And I doubt that hearing about how Romney's Latter Day Saints friends would be bankrolling the McCain campaign would much help the situation.

Then again, if the McCain campaign has basically decided to write-off the base, those voters' Mormonism-is-creepy concerns aren't really a factor.

--Michelle Cottle