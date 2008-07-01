



The legendary founding editor of New York magazine passed away this morning at 82. Clay Felker’s influence on journalism is difficult to overstate: Beyond virtually inventing the category of city magazines, every newspaper in the country (and, yes, even its Journals of Politics and the Arts) has changed in the last 40 years to fit into the Felkerized world--trying to tell the story behind the story, obsessing over the narrative of fluctuating power dynamics, emphasizing packaging and presentation. These days, a magazine can take many forms, but all the interesting ones, at least, share the same goal: to give readers the same sense of brio, savvy, and excitement that Felker brought to the medium. We work in his shadow.