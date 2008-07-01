I'm a day late to this, but it's too diverting not to pass along. Like some conservative web sites that use auto-replace to alter the phrase "Democratic Party" into "Democrat Party," the American Family Association's site evidently changes the word "gay" into "homosexual." This caused a bit of trouble over the weekend when they published an altered version of an AP story about Tyson Gay winning the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials:

Tyson Homosexual easily won his semifinal for the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials and seemed to save something for the final later Sunday.

His wind-aided 9.85 seconds was a fairly cut-and-dry performance compared to what happened a day earlier. On Saturday, Homosexual misjudged the finish in his opening heat and had to scramble to finish fourth, then in his quarterfinal a couple of hours later, ran 9.77 to break the American record that had stood since 1999. […]

Homosexual didn’t get off to a particularly strong start in the first semifinal, but by the halfway mark he had established a comfortable lead. He slowed somewhat over the final 10 meters-nothing like the way-too-soon complete shutdown that almost cost him Saturday. Asked how he felt, Homosexual said: “A little fatigued.”