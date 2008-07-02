The new Q-Poll has Obama has crushing McCain 56 to 35 in Connecticut. No real surprise there. The same poll also finds that even if McCain were to pick native son Joe Lieberman as his runningmate, only 14 percent of Connecticut voters say they'd be more likely to vote for McCain, while 32 percent say they'd be less likely to do. In other words, adding Lieberman to the ticket would cost McCain votes in Connecticut. I guess that's no surprise either--when you consider that Lieberman's approval rating is below 50 percent for the first time during his 14 years in the Senate--but it's interesting.

--Jason Zengerle