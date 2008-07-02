The existing tax break, like most deductions that apply to income taxes, is regressive. If your tax rate is higher, then the deduction is worth more. And, at least initially, McCain's policy would look more progressive, since it'd be worth the same amount to all taxpayers, regardless of income. In principle, that's a good thing.

But note the key word there: "initially." McCain's advisers say that the credit would grow at the rate of inflation--that is, it'd get more expensive at approximately the rate of other goods (or, at least, how the government measures the price increases of other goods). Health care expenses, of course, keep going up faster than other expenses, mostly because of medical technology and the (largely unrestrained) demand for it. So if people kept paying for the same level of insurance, the tax credit would quickly fall behind: They'd end up paying more in taxes. According to the report, "In 2009, the credit will cover 36 percent of an average employer-provided family policy (based upon CBO projections). By 2018, however, the credit will cover only 24 percent of the cost of the same policy."

(This is all in addition to the fact that, for many families, the credit will not be enough to buy a policy--even now--because health care for families costs a lot more than $5,000 a year.)

Now, to its proponents, this feature of the tax credit--the fact that it increases so slowly--is a feature, not a bug. It's designed to encourage people to be more thrifty in their purchase of insurance. Ideally, they'll go for less generous policies--ones that don't subsidize so much wasteful care.

But this is where we run smack into the real problem of the McCain plan. (Well, one of them.) This is an incredibly crude and ineffective way of controlling costs. It puts the entire onus on the consumer--basically, it says to everybody "spend less on health care" without doing anything to make sure that people can actually get decent health care at that price. There's no guarantee of minimum benefits, in terms of services covered or limits on out-of-pocket expenses; nor is there any guarantee of available coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. (Folks with pre-existing conditions could still get coverage through employer policies. But, of course, as the tax deduction goes away, employers will have less incentive to give such coverage in the first place.)