I am still without words about the atrocity on Jaffa Road in Jerusalem earlier today. Three people were murdered and dozens wounded and maimed, some of them are bound soon to be counted among the dead.

Of course, Hamas is not without words: "We consider it as a natural reaction to the daily aggression and crimes committed against our people in the West Bank and all over the occupied lands."

Doubtless, I will say something about this killing for killing's same.

But, in the meantime, there is an article from Ha'aretz by Bradley Burston. It is called "Palestinian terrorism as a natural act." It is true, and no ingenuous map will stop it.