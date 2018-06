Brian Beutler, a liberal blogger who many PLANK readers have probably come across, was shot three times last night during a robbery in Washington D.C. He is currently at a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Brian is a friend or acquaintance of many of the folks at TNR; he is also an exceedingly smart and kind and generous person. We wish him nothing but the best.



--Isaac Chotiner