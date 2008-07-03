Given the amount of media attention paid to Iran and its infamous president in recent weeks, we would do well to keep in mind that Ahmadinejad might not be in power for much longer: Around this time next year, the Islamic Republic will be holding presidential elections, and--according to some--the incumbent Ahmadinejad could suffer a loss at the polls. Who might step in to fill his shoes? According to an article this week from the Tehran Times, former president and reformist Mohammad Khatami is considering entering the race, and has started to garner domestic support for his campaign:

Mohammad Khatami who was president from 1997 to 2004 has sent mixed signals about his willingness to run for the next year's presidential election. In a short interview with reporters he said "I have retired". However, in a recent visit to Oslo, Norway, he told reporters, "Unfortunately, in the political sphere there is no retirement ... When we can be active, we will be active."

--James Martin