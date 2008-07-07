As if expectations for Obama's convention speech weren't already ludicriously high, it now looks like he's going to give it in a 75,000-seat football stadium (as opposed to a 20,000-seat basketball arena). Meanwhile, in a bid to further lower expectations, McCain is expected to announce that he's moving the site of his convention speech from Minneapolis's * St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center to the lounge at the Holiday Inn out near the airport.

*--Thanks to talkbacker nikoljam for the quick Twin Cities geography lesson.



--Jason Zengerle