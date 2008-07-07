Despite generally poor reviews (including this one from me), Will Smith's Hancock made a killing at the box office over the holiday, with $107 million domestically and $185 million worldwide. Moviegoers who are still torn over whether to see it and would like to know more about the big Charlize-Theron-related twist that no one is giving away can join Vulture in guessing what it might be, or read a spoiler-ridden (and characteristically profane) early review from Ain't It Cool News. (I'm happy to report that the confusing flashbacks of Smith running through the woods with a child in his arms were cut from the final release, as was the more-than-a-little-gross-sounding "Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex" carnal encounter described.) Alternatively, you can take no chances and opt for the universally (and properly) acclaimed WALL-E instead.
--Christopher Orr