“We have not lost a military battle in Iraq. So when people say if we leave, we will lose, they’re asking the wrong question,” he said. “We cannot achieve a stable Iraq with a military. We could be fighting there for the next decade.” Obama said the answer to Iraq — and other civil conflicts — lies in diplomacy.

Maybe this is all Obama meant to say when he referred to stability last week. It's possible he was speaking imprecisely, and merely reiterating the basic importance of stability--but only as a goal to be achieved through diplomatic and not military means.

If, however, Obama is now linking a U.S. troop presence to "stability," that's a very big deal. It's also something I imagine must infuriate Hillary Clinton, who seemed to view things this way and was badly outflanked on her left as a result. I say the jury's still out.

Update: Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor emails the following:

He has talked in the past about getting out of more stable areas first. This doesn’t impact the 16 month timetable, it simply suggests that you leave the more stable areas before you leave the more volatile ones.



Vietor also sends along this passage from Obama's big September 2007 Iraq speech in Clinton, Iowa:

“We should enter into talks with the Iraqi government to discuss the process of our drawdown. We must get out strategically and carefully, removing troops from secure areas first, and keeping troops in more volatile areas until later. But our drawdown should proceed at a steady pace of one or two brigades each month. If we start now, all of our combat brigades should be out of Iraq by the end of next year.” [Note that end of next year refers to 16 months from September '07.]



This still begs the questions of what Obama would do about those "more volatile areas." He says here that he would withdraw from them "later." Just how much later is the key question.