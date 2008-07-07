It was bad enough when it was just Oregon Senator Gordon Smith arguing that voters should reelect him because he loves to work with Barack Obama. Now, as Matt Yglesias points out, the Republican National Committee is triangulating against itself, producing an ad that extolls John McCain for breaking with the party. If the GOP brand falls any further into disrepair, the viral smear campaign that Obama will have to fear isn't that he's a closet Muslim, but that he's a closet Republican.

--Christopher Orr

