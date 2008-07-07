TNR's office is lined with posters of some of our best magazine covers--though in the spot directly above the reception desk hangs the iconic, water-colored Barack Obama from last year. As Gawker recently noted, we've had a few Obama covers. Five, actually, and many more pieces of Obama art inside the magazine. We've compiled this original artwork and a few of our best photos in an Obama slideshow, for your viewing pleasure.

In response to the subtle implications of the Gawker post's title--"Barack Obama: More Popular Than Jesus, Angelina Jolie"--we've got a McCain slideshow on its way. The contours of Big John's face, it appears, though slightly less messianic, are no less interesting to draw.

--Nicole Allan