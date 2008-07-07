I don't mean to implicate Andrew Sullivan in the same reasoning I went through in deciding to support Barack Obama for president. And remember we began to support him early on, very early on -- and not just as a response to Hillary Clinton.



But Obama always seemed to be an individual of the middle. But what is different about him as a middle-of-the-roader or moderate is that he was able to generate enthusiasm. One reason for this is that the Republicans have for decades been so ideological that they thought ideology the fundamental American way of looking at society. And so did the Democrats.



In any case, Andrew's column in the Sunday Times of London appraises Obama's move to the very center of our politics. Of course, like me, he thinks it is a winning move and I think it is also an honest move.