Andrew also points out how desperate some of Obama's earliest supporters have become as they notice he will not follow their litmus test politics.



On the other side of the spectrum, the right is also in despair that Obama has sensible views on sensitive matters. They know that McCain is trapped having to pursue Republican ultras, a pursuit that undercuts his appeal to moderates.



The conservatives are so discombobulated that many of them are now mouthing the nonsense that Obama is running for George Bush's third term. Poor John Podhoretz, writing for the web-site of Commentary, almost endorsed Obama. OK, not quite.

