Memo to those moviegoers who were upset by the ecological messages of The Happening (I mean, honestly, there were so many better things to complain about) and Wall-E: You may want to start your grousing early for the December 12 launch of the awful-looking remake of The Day the Earth Stood Still, starring Keanu Reeves as an alien being who contemplates exterminating mankind for what we've done to poor old Gaia. ("If the Earth dies, you die. If you die, the Earth survives.")

On the plus side, at least a filmmaker has finally figured out how to get around the handicap that Reeve is the most robotic actor of his generation.

--Christopher Orr

