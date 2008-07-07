In case I'm not the only one who missed this July 3 Insider Advantage poll in Georgia, check it out:

(7/4/08) An InsiderAdvantage/ PollPosition survey conducted with our research partner Majority Opinion Research shows John McCain and Barack Obama locked in a tight race in Georgia, the ninth largest electoral prize in the nation.

The poll also indicates that should Obama choose former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia as his running mate, Obama’s chances improve of winning Georgia in November.

The poll was conducted statewide on Tuesday among 502 registered Georgia voters like to vote in November. It was weighted for age, race, gender and political affiliation. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percent.

Q. 1 Georgia Presidential ballot:



McCain: 46%

Obama: 44%

Barr: 4%

Undecided: 6%

Q. 2 “If Barack Obama selected Georgia’s former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn as his Vice Presidential running mate, would you be more or less likely to vote for Barack Obama?”

More likely: 51%

Less likely: 11%

No difference/Undecided: 38%