The EU and environmental groups pressed the U.S. to commit to a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050. Arguing that the “50 by 50” goal and a midterm target for 2020 are essential for global cooperation, advocates pointed out that China and India have refused to set emission-reduction goals until developed countries, especially the U.S., do so first. However, President Bush has refused to set explicit numeric goals unless developing nations make binding commitments of their own…. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said if G8 nations agree on a 50 percent reduction target, “then we are in a much better position for discussions with our Chinese partners and others.”

And round and round. Apparently, no one wants to hokey pokey at the G-8--even when it's for face-saving baby cuts that have ecologically negligible impact.

But the quest for catholic action may find another outlet: Last week, the World Bank decided to establish "two investment funds to help developing economies switch to clean-energy technologies to curb carbon emissions and help poor countries adapt to climate change. The so-called "Clean Technology Fund" and "Strategic Climate Fund" are pretty darn good news for those who'd prefer to take on the demand side of our energy crisis via investment, and despite the big problems with the cash-only approach, the funds are likely to get across-the-board backing from the G-8. Already, Britain, Japan and--oho!--the US are in for the $4 to $5 billion required to get the gears turning.

So maybe good old crony capitalism is the optimal means of collective energy action. It seems that even the Mean Girls of the G-8 can agree that clean tech is worth having--perhaps because it's so profitable when taken to scale. (Watch Russia though--petrostates tend not to care who your momma is; and the World Bank has its own well-documented inefficiencies.) It’s at least the smartest way to break the procedural stalemate, and to share best practices on energy efficiency and clean technology across the public and private sector. With our dollars/yen/euros combined…

--Dayo Olopade