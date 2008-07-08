Is the soap opera about to end? Marc Ambinder reports that it is:

Republican strategist Mike Murphy, caught in a whirlpool of competing currents, does not expect to join the McCain campaign as a strategist, Murphy and people familiar with the situation said this morning.

Though Murphy has told associates that McCain asked him to come aboard ten days ago, he has come to believe that the press speculation about his arrival has become a maelstrom of insanity and is damaging McCain. By the end of the day, it will be clear, said two people directly familiar with the situation, that Murphy will not be joining the campaign.