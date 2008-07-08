"[John McCain's] plan is to balance the budget by the end of his first term in 2013."-- McCain economic adviser Douglas Holtz-Eakin, confirming a campaign economic plan released yesterday

"The senator has always pledged to balance the budget by the end of his second term." [my bold] --Holtz-Eakin, later the same day

Now technically, I suppose, this is true: If McCain balances the budget "by" 2013, then he will also have balanced it "by" 2017. But somehow I think this may be giving the campaign too much credit.



--Christopher Orr

