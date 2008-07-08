You may be wondering: Since Don Young and William Jefferson have been exposed as shamefully corrupt, what do they spend their time in Congress doing? Answer: Fighting bed bugs. Seriously. Young and Jefferson are among the co-sponsors of the Don't Let the Bed Bugs Bite Act of 2008 (yes, that's its real name), which proposes to provide $200 million over four years in grants to states to fight bed bugs in hotel rooms. Right now the bill's prospects don't look great, but the anti–bed bug netroots is mobilizing its membership to lobby for the legislation, so it could be a real dogfight.

Next up: Congress goes after mildew!

(Hat tip: J.B.)

--Josh Patashnik