It's not exactly Sonny Liston v. Muhammed Ali, but you can see Matthew Yglesias of The Atlantic and I engage in a (relatively) civil bloggingheads discussion here. The kind folks at bloggingheads.tv asked that I embed a link for you to preview. Below you can see me challenge Yglesias about his "mixed feelings" regarding America's independence from the British empire, predicated upon his belief that "the United States is a pretty awesome country but it very plausibly would have been even awesomer had English and American political leaders in the late 18th century been farsighted enough to find compromises that would have held the empire together." Word.

--James Kirchick