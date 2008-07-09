With Obama taking fire for reframing his position on Iraq, and pundits like E.J. Dionne, Jr. and The Democratic Strategist warning against "getting trapped into the 'I'll bomb, too' Democratic wannabe role," it's worth taking a look back at history.

In this audio interview with E.J Dionne, Jr. TNR executive editor Peter Scoblic takes a look back at the genesis of the Democratic "me too" impulse, during the post-McCarthy era of the early 1960s--contrasting Nixon's willingness to take his own road on foreign policy with Kennedy's constant fear of being labeled an appeaser.

--Barron YoungSmith