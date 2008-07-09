The presidential race may be decided by how the Latino-Hispanic populations vote. Will there be a big turnout? Who will get the lion's share of the ballots? Remember Florida, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and industrial states with large numbers of people of Latin American origin are at stake.

An article by Josh Gerstein in Monday's New York Sun reminds us of this easily forgotten fact. And that reminds me that, not so long ago, I pointed out that, for intrinsically philosophical reasons as well as the raw business of politics, Senator Ken Salazar would make an ideal candidate for vice president.