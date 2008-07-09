



There's been a recent boomlet of chatter about whether Obama might choose Hagel for his veep (thanks to this and this). A friend was just emaiing me endorsing the idea, and as I considered it I realized I wasn't sure where Hagel stands on abortion.

If case you weren't either, here's a clue: His NARAL rating is a flat zero.

I say that's a dealbreaker. You think some of those Hillary women are disgruntled now?