There's been a recent boomlet of chatter about whether Obama might choose Hagel for his veep (thanks to this and this). A friend was just emaiing me endorsing the idea, and as I considered it I realized I wasn't sure where Hagel stands on abortion.
If case you weren't either, here's a clue: His NARAL rating is a flat zero.
I say that's a dealbreaker. You think some of those Hillary women are disgruntled now?
Update: A Hagel-watcher emails the following:
Hagel doesn't give a sh*t about abortion politics. He was pro-choice before he ran [for office]. More interesting is his vote today against the Medicare bill. That tells me he is not thinking about joining the Obama ticket and has not been contacted.
--Michael Crowley