I see that there's a bit of a fuss being made over this awkward exchange John McCain had with a reporter yesterday about health insurance plans that cover Viagra but don't cover prescriptioin birth-control meds:

ThinkProgress charges that "McCain gets 'nervous' when asked about his opposition to insurance-provided birth control." But don't you think the more likely explanation is that McCain gets nervous when a reporter starts a question with the word Viagra? It's not like the Bob Dole comparisons aren't already out there.



--Jason Zengerle