The latest Pew Poll (in which Barack Obama leads John McCain 48-40) asks registered voters what religion they think Barack Obama is. Only 57% say that he's Christian. 12% say Muslim. Another 25% don't know. 1% say he's Jewish! (Must be that Aipac speech):

ASK ALL WHO ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE OR PLAN TO REGISTER (REGICERT=1 OR Q.4=1): Q.50 Now, thinking about Barack Obama’s religious beliefs… Do you happen to know what Barack Obama’s religion is? Is he Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, atheist, agnostic, or something else? [INTERVIEWERS: IF DON’T KNOW PROBE: “ Is that because you’ve heard different things about his religion, or because you just don’t know enough about him?” ] BASED ON REGISTERED VOTERS [N=1574]: March 2008 Christian (include volunteers of: Protestant, 57 Church of Christ, Trinity Church, Baptist, Methodist, etc.) 53 1 Jewish * 12 Muslim (include Islam/Islamic) 10 * Buddhist * * Hindu * * Atheist * * Agnostic * 2 Something else 1 10 Don’t know - Heard different things (VOL.) 9 15 Don’t know - Haven’t heard enough (VOL.) 25 3 Refused (VOL.) 2 100 100

57% seems awfully low. On the other hand, you'd think that Obama, with a few hundred billion dollars to spend, should be able to get that number up to 75% or so by November, which would have to add a couple points to his total support.

--Jonathan Chait