Fine, fine. But what does this have to do with universal health care? Krugman explains:

Eearly next year, President Obama will send his health care plan to Congress. The plan will face vociferous opposition from the insurance industry — but the Medicare vote suggests that this time, unlike in 1993, Democrats will hold together. Unless Democrats win even bigger than expected, however, they won’t have the 60 Senate votes needed to override a filibuster. What the Medicare fight shows is that the Democrats could nonetheless prevail by taking their case to the public, daring their opponents to stand in the way of health care security — so that in the end they get some Republicans to switch sides, and get the legislation through. A lot can still go wrong with this vision. But the odds of achieving universal health care, soon, look a lot higher than they did just a couple of weeks ago.

I think that's right. And I'll have more to say about Health Care for America Now very shortly. In the meantime, though, I'll add one more reason why the Medicare battle is an encouraing sign for universal coverage.

From the late Progressive Era, when medical socieities in California and New York squelched drives for "compulsory sickness insurance" in those states, physicians have been a powerful--and at times pivotal--opponent of universal coverage. The American Medical Association famously attacked Harry Truman's proposal for national health insurance in the late 1940s, turning "socialized medicine" into a permanent part of the political lexicon. And it fought bitterly, if unsuccessfully, to block the creation of Medicare in the 1960s.

But physician opinion about universal health care seems to be shifting, as noted previously in this space. And one reason, it's widely assumed, is their exasperation with the health insurance industry. Historically, it was doctors' intense desire to remain autonomous--clincially and financially--that drove their opposition to universal coverage. But in the 1990s, as insurers turned to the techniques of managed care, doctors learned that insurance company overseers could be just as onerous--and, seemingly, even more arbitrary--than government.

The fact that Kennedy, of all people, should emerge as the physicians' savior says it all. For most of his career, many doctors saw him as public enemy #1, since he was the lawmaker most closely identified with universal coverage.

To be sure, the medical community opinions are far from unanimous. Plenty of physicians still hate universal health care--and Kennedy!

But if a large segment of physicians see their interests diverging from the insurance industry's, that changes the political calculus about universal coverage. Doctors are a powerful lobbying force, as much for their symbolic power as their leverage in Washington. A coalition of reformers that counted physicians among its strong supporters would be difficult to defeat. In fact, I've always thought the winning strategy for universal coverage was one that pit both doctors and employers (who would benefit from more consistent and controlled benefit costs) against insurers and drugmakers.

Like any political strategy, an alliance with physicians has its pitfalls. In the long run, no health care reform can succeed without doing something about cost and quality--which will mean changing the way we pay for medical care and, in some cases, paying doctors less. (Believe it or not, sometimes the insurers are the good guys and the physicians are the bad guys.) On the other hand, insofar as every stakeholder will have to bear some pain in reform, having the docs on board may make it possible to make these changes in a rational, gradual way that enlists the medical community as a partner in better medical care.

Update: For more, see Robert Laszweski, also at The Health Care Blog (which, by the way, you should read regularly if you care about this stuff).



--Jonathan Cohn







