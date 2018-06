Dan Balz on Jackson as Souljah, with a helpful reminder that Jesse's been doing Obama favors for a long time now:

Jackson's demand for proportional distribution of delegates turned out to be Obama's secret weapon in his race against Hillary Clinton.

P.S. Few have mentioned the touchy undercurrent to this story, which is that Jackson has a very personal reason to recoil from 'lectures' on fatherhood. Might help explain the coarseness of his anger.

--Michael Crowley