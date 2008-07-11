Looks like Phil Gramm is refusing to admit his "mental recession" comments were off-base. (You can watch Gramm deliver his original monologue here.) As reported in The Trail:

Former senator Phil Gramm -- under fire for saying the United States has "become a nation of whiners" -- said in an interview today that he meant the nation's leaders were whiners, not its citizens. But the top adviser to Sen. John McCain repeated his assertion that the economy is not in recession, and he declined to retract the comments quoted yesterday in the Washington Times. "I'm not going to retract any of it. Every word I said was true," Gramm said. ... He said his staff had told him the Washington Times misquoted his "whiners" comment. "When I said we've become a nation of whiners, I'm talking about our leaders. I'm not talking about our people," he said. "We've got every kind of excuse in the world about oil prices -- we've got speculators, the oil companies to blame -- but too many people don't have a program to get on with a job of producing."

Obviously not what the McCain campaign wants to deal with today...

Semi-relatedly, this whole controversy's gotten me thinking about the famous Kinsley maxim about Washington gaffes, which, according to Kinsley, happens when a politician speaks the truth. Except that Kinsley's maxim seems inoperative here. Most people probably think Gramm was wrong (voters, of course, but also an increasing number of economists, who worry about median incomes and volatility as opposed to just macro numbers like GDP growth). So the problem wasn't that Gramm was telling an impolitic truth so much as an impolitic falsehood he took to be the truth.

But, when you put it that way, there's nothing really ironic about this sort of Washington gaffe. Kinsley's definition implies there's something unfair about piling on a politician for being impolitic. But why shouldn't they get bashed for telling an impolitic falsehood? (Think also Trent Lott on Strom Thurmond, or any number of pronouncements by Jesse Helms...)