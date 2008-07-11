Now that Phil Gramm is back on the national radar (and, hence, The Stump), we thought we'd dig up some of our best investigative coverage of his '96 presidential campaign.

From January of '96, we have former Senior Editor Michael Lewis sitting in a living room with an ordinary New Hampshire couple and a bevy of reporters, watching Gramm scare young children by rambling about the budget and flashing toothy grins.

Then, that July, there's Senior Editor John Judis recounting a year-long quest to authenticate a Ku Klux Klan membership card in Gramm's name that arrived in Judis's mailbox with an unsigned letter-many detective twists ensue.

Enjoy!