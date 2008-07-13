Another geography issue is the question of Reed's Senate seat--which, frankly, is a much bigger deal. The laws about filling vacant seats remain a little fuzzy to me. (Yes, I should have figured this out by now. I'm working on it...) It's not clear if Rhode Island's Republican governor would get to appointment a replacement immediately or whether the seat would get filled in a special selection. Then again, Rhode Island is sufficiently liberal that it could be counted upon to elect--or send through gubernatorial appointment--somebody who would at least vote with the Democrats on many if not most issues, regardless of party affiliation.

So what's giving me pause? Reed's appearance on ABC News "This Week" last Sunday. He was there as an Obama surrogate, squaring off against Joe Lieberman, who was speaking for John McCain. And Reed was, I thought, terrible. Over and over again, Lieberman made harsh accusations about Obama--that Obama was irresponsible, radically changing his positions, etc. And Reed seemed capable neither of answering those criticisms or launching similar ones against McCain. (And, no, this is not because Lieberman was right; mostly, I thought, Lieberman was wrong.)

It's no secret that Reed isn't the most lively and exciting speaker. And, by itself, that's not a huge deal, since Obama has enough charisma for the entire ticket. If anything, picking a reserved, steady running mate might help Obama assuage voters who find the prospect of electing such a young and dynamic candidate unnerving.

But debating ability is an essential skill for the vice president, and not just in the campaign: A successful president needs a surrogate who can fight for him. Charisma may not be important, but the ability to hit back against critics is--particularly for somebody like Obama, whose appeal rests in part on his ability to transcend (or, at least, to seem to transcend) such fights.

It may be that Reed just had a bad day. But that's the problem with somebody ike Reed who, although boasting a long and impressive resume in politics, has not spent much time in the glare of the national media spotlight. It's hard to know.



Nothing bad can come of Reed getting time in the spotlight. If nothing else, at a time when people increasingly associate the Republicans with irresponsible foreign policy, it's nice to remind everybody that Democrats like Reed offer an alternative. Many also have their eyes on Reed as a candidate for Defense Secretary in the next administration--a job for which, by all accounts, he'd be perfect.

But who knows. Maybe Obama will decide that Reed is cut out for the vice presidency after all. And maybe he'll be right.

*Update: Reader gurdjieff66 reminds me of Hanna Rosin's recent Atlantic article, which cast a lot of skepticism on Hope VI and some of the other promising housing initiatives of the last few years. That's worth a whole separate discussion. So I will merely add that I have no idea whether Reed is actually a fan of Hope VI itself. All I know is that housing policy generally--and not just public housing, as I wrote above--has been a passion of his. (Such are the perils of hasty blogging.) If Reed does emerge as a serious contender, I'll make the time to do a more detailed look at his policy background. In the meantime, go read Hanna's sobering and important article.

--Jonathan Cohn

