Getting back on topic--which is apparently this New Yorker cover--Time's Michael Scherer writes that New Yorker editor David Remnick

has more guts--for good or ill, I'm not sure--than the entire hotel bar at a Magazine Publishers of America conference.

But reading this interview Remnick did with Huffington Post, you get the distinct sense that he didn't see this controversy coming:

Normally I'd want the work to speak for itself — normally I'd not want to explain jokes, or short stories, or a piece of non-fiction that we publish — people always read things the way they're going to read them. In this case, since I see that it's stirred the pot somewhat, and some people have misinterpreted it very quickly, I'm talking to you.

In other words, I don't know if it was necessarily a gutsy move on Remnick's part to run the cover, since he didn't think anyone would object. As Remnick says in the same interview:

The idea that we would publish a cover saying these things literally, I think, is just not in the vocabulary of what we do and who we are.

And that, of course, is precisely what's wrong with the cover: the image is satirical only because it appears on the cover of the New Yorker, which, we all know, is a right-thinking magazine read by right-thinking people who couldn't possibly be among the 10 percent of Americans who believe Obama's a Muslim. The New Yorker assumes everyone knows it's being ironic with its cover, sort of the way the white hipster in a gentrifying neighborhood assumes everyone knows he's being ironic when he wears a "Stop Snitching" t-shirt. But put that image on the cover of National Review, or that t-shirt on a black person in a crime-infested neighborhood, and the message takes on a very different meaning.