What's especially great about the 3 a.m. parody video below (via Ben Smith) is the way it freezes McCain's pleased-with-himself grin right around 0:46. It's a such a recognizable, signature McCain smile: He's tickled that he made a funny, and he's also obviously a little proud of his computer illiteracy, as another of his endearingly outside-the-box character traits.



Unfortunately I'm not sure he judged the endearing factor on this one right. Somebody who relies on his family members to deal with those pesky "on/off" buttons is cute if it's your own grandpa, but less cute if it's the aspiring President.



--Eve Fairbanks