According to this excellent piece in The New York Times today, Western magazines are finding a receptive audience in India. This particular tidbit seemed worth sharing:

Some, like Maxim, seem to pride themselves on pushing the envelope of good taste even further than they do in their home markets. The magazine’s July issue includes the feature “48 Ways to Get a Gori” (gori is Hindi for fair-skinned woman, and is used in this context to mean a foreign white one). Some ideas the article offers: keep in mind most American women are extremely angry at Indians for stealing their jobs; don’t ask an Italian woman if her family is part of the mob; to approach an Israeli woman, try a suicide bomber joke.

No word on whether these tactics are helping Indian men in their quest for love...

--Isaac Chotiner