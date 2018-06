According to Time, "chess-boxing" is hitting it big all over the world. The combination of chess and boxing is meant to teach conflict-resolution to kids, though in Europe "a bloodier version is flourishing." I totally support this blending of sport and board game, and think we should do more: paintball-Risk, NASCAR-Life, capture-the-flag-Stratego, hide-and-go-seek-Clue...

--Sacha Zimmerman