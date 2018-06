Last month, I tried to offer readers a way to enjoy the transcendent awfulness of M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening without spending the time and money required to actually see it. Though I missed it at the time, it turns out that the folks over at Black20.com managed a still more succinct summation of its anti-appeal.

Update: In addition to the inimitably dorky "What's Happening" theme song featured in the video, you can find many other classic--I use the term loosely--TV themes (21 Jump Street, Barney Miller, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, etc.) here, though the absence of the "Love Boat" opener is inexplicable and outrageous. Still, John McCain doesn't know what he's missing with this whole internet thingie. --Christopher Orr