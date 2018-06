As a general rule of thumb, if there's any policy proposal that is opposed by both the Texas Republican Party and the American Federation of Teachers, it's probably a good idea. Via Cato's Andrew Coulson, it appears that No Child Left Behind now falls into that category. It's a textbook case of strange, equally misguided bedfellows. The law deserves to be reauthorized, for the reasons outlined here by Robin Chait of the Center for American Progress.

--Josh Patashnik