We're in the sixth year of war in Iraq, and journalists can still write stories about how most Iraqis only get a few hours of electricity per day. (What's that like? See this piece, complete with a vignette of an Iraqi woman who, when the lights suddenly flicker on, dashes off to try to shove a load of laundry through the washing machine and plop the kids before a television for some peace and quiet before the power shuts off again.) But here's a new—and green—twist in the Los Angeles Times today: Some Iraqis are looking at solar power as a possible solution, especially now that oil prices are doing what they're doing.

Solar panels are still too expensive to power Iraq's national grid all by themselves, but they're certainly up for smaller tasks like keeping streetlamps running 24/7 and can offer a more distributed source of energy that's harder for saboteurs to disrupt. Two years ago, a U.S. Marine commander in Iraq wrote a memo suggesting that the military should rely more heavily on renewable power for similar reasons—it's decentralized, harder to disrupt, and would reduce the need for fuel convoys and all the costs (not to mention the dangers) associated with hauling fuel around a war zone.

No idea if anything ever came of it, though. While the U.S. military has been using a fair bit of renewable power for some time, especially at off-grid locations (the naval station at Guantanamo, for instance, gets a good chunk of its electricity from four massive wind turbines), I've never seen more than scattered rumors that the Pentagon would like to make a major push on renewables.

Update: Amory Lovins had a great deal to say on this subject in an interview with Grist's Dave Roberts last year: