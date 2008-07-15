Yesterday I wrote a post speculating that John McCain's non-use of email might have something to do with the chaotic organization of his campaign.

A reader points out that Bill Clinton doesn't email either. Hillary Clinton's campaign in general -- and Bill's role in particular -- was also notoriously chaotic. This might be more evidence that disorganization is a natural result of having an important decision-maker who does not use the communications mechanism employed by the entire staff.

--Jonathan Chait