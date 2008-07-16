This is a good one:

Former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia will join Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama in Indiana on Wednesday for a summit on national security.

It is believed to be one of the first, if not the first, joint appearance between Nunn and the man who could make him the vice presidential nominee.

Nunn is believed to be on Obama’s list of potential running mates and his presence in a key swing state on Wednesday will surely bolster that speculation. Nunn is an expert in foreign affairs, an area that could be a weakness for Obama in a general election match-up with Republican John McCain.