Pols in South Carolina are aghast at tourism ads running in the London subway extolling the gayness of their beloved state. “South Carolinians will be irate when they learn their hard earned tax dollars are being spent to advertise our state as ‘so gay,’” Senator David Thomas said, as though all the gays of Europe were about to storm Hilton Head for Civil War reenactment beach parties. Maybe Thomas is being teased by the other senators: Somewhere Larry Craig is pointing and laughing, “You admitted it, you admitted it!”



Alas, aren’t gay dollars as useful as straight dollars?

--Sacha Zimmerman

