Appearing on Fox News, Lieberman said of Obama:

He's going to Iraq, but he's already decided his position. He's not going to listen to Petraeus. He's not going to listen to our troops. He's not going to listen to his own eyes with what he sees there.

How can Lieberman be so sure? Obama hasn't even taken his trip yet. Either Lieberman's a sage and can see into the future; or he's doing exactly what he's accusing Obama of doing--i.e., prejudging.

P.S. It's rich that Lieberman is accusing of Obama going to Iraq with his mind made up, considering that seemingly after each trip Lieberman's taken to Iraq, he's hightailed it to the Wall Street Journal op-ed page to write about the great progress he witnessed while there. My favorite post-trip column by Lieberman is probably this one, from November '05, in which he hailed our new "strategy for victory" and proclaimed:

If all goes well, I believe we can have a much smaller American military presence there by the end of 2006 or in 2007. . . .



--Jason Zengerle