Maybe it's because I never went to summer camp as a kid, but I don't understand the allure of Russia's newest youth program, Atom Camp, to take place at the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant (via Total Wonkerr):

"The camp will be an excellent opportunity for the children to spend interesting and useful holidays, to improve their health, to find new friends and, most importantly, to feel that they are part of the life of Smolensk NPP and its satellite city, Desnogorsk. This year the children will be involved in useful activities: particularly, they will take part in a clean-up of the dam of the cooling pond of Smolensk NPP."

A humble suggestion for the Camp T-Shirt: "Atom Camp: Staying Green While Turning Green!"

--Eric Zimmermann