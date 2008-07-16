



The new issue of Portfolio is out and it features an interesting profile by Lloyd Grove about Katherine Weymouth, current Washington Post publisher and granddaughter of legendary Post publisher Katherine Graham. In addition to a sexy shot of Weymouth, her “lithe frame dancer-straight,” posing as though she herself were actually laying out the newspaper, there is a two-page spread of her with her children (see above). It’s like a centerfold shot; no text, just the family photo. Over two pages. Does Portfolio just have money to burn, or what?

--Sacha Zimmerman